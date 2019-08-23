Welch Group Holding In Intl Business Machines (IBM) Was Raised; Bank Of The West Cut Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding as Share Value Declined

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 22,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 20,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 42,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 2.28 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 44,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 179,509 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, up from 135,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Inc invested in 12,453 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 20,298 shares. Burney Company reported 76,697 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Co has 2,802 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.39% or 33,574 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy owns 7,956 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,822 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 1,576 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2,703 shares. Sol Capital Management owns 7,766 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Thomas Story Son holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,160 shares. S&Co invested in 0.23% or 14,644 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 17,371 shares. Agf Investments has 314,811 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,851 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7,291 shares to 41,796 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 35.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.