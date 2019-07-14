Welch Group Has Upped Position in The Southern Company (SO) by $486,183 as Shares Rose; Hexavest Has Trimmed Its Telus Co L (TU) Holding as Market Value Rose

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp Co L (TU) by 43.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 97,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,333 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 224,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 290,247 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 587,450 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36 million, up from 577,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares to 291,370 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,931 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Util (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39,793 shares to 791,471 shares, valued at $150.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parex Resources Tive (PARXF) by 43,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Power&Util (AQUNF).