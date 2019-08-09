Welch Group Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake By $615,160; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 9,700 shares as Discover Financial Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 217,675 shares with $15.49 million value, down from 227,375 last quarter. Discover Financial Svcs now has $27.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 2.09M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest

Welch Group Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc analyzed 5,915 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Welch Group Llc holds 291,370 shares with $30.32 million value, down from 297,285 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $300.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 6.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $740.17 million for 9.16 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 7.92% above currents $84.63 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $80 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated it with “Outperform” rating and $9600 target in Friday, May 3 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DFS in report on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.06 million shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.55 million shares. Eastern Bank owns 6,472 shares. 30,676 are owned by Cibc World Markets Incorporated. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co has 11,745 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors Incorporated owns 41,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Yhb Advisors owns 3,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Seizert Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First In reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 765,685 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Shell Asset Company holds 0.14% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 89,316 shares. 66,814 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) stake by 9,261 shares to 82,643 valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 9,590 shares and now owns 17,790 shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42,780 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Invest Serv Of America reported 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 15,910 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Parkwood Ltd reported 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 11,952 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 176,168 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Com reported 15,147 shares. Weik holds 11,065 shares. Baltimore has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gradient Limited Liability Corp reported 13,952 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.19% or 34,819 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 12,408 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Da Davidson accumulated 195,287 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Welch Group Llc increased Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 11,570 shares to 297,807 valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 3,628 shares and now owns 313,675 shares. Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.68% below currents $117.44 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.