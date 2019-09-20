Welch Group Has Lifted A T & T New (T) Position by $1.18 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Aegion (AEGN) by $7.72 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc New (T) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 35,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 823,899 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.61M, up from 787,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 25.38 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 429,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 824,152 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 87,765 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $12.87M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 2.58M shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $208.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold AEGN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 29.62 million shares or 0.63% less from 29.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 10,280 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 4,925 shares stake. Southernsun Asset Mgmt owns 1.8% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 1.27 million shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust holds 0.01% or 1,750 shares. 267,566 were reported by Millennium Llc. Boston Prtn invested 0.04% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 24,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 48,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 21,272 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Huntington Bank reported 1 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 51,141 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 4,289 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 2.97 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Drexel Morgan reported 61,884 shares stake. South Dakota Council has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust holds 1.68% or 536,010 shares. 563.40 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 2.80 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prns Lp reported 15,520 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.62% stake. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 70,776 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested 1.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 677,685 shares in its portfolio.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,504 shares to 147,117 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,622 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).