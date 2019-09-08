Welch Group Has Increased Its Position in The Southern Company (SO) as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Polaris Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $982,800

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 493,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.21M, down from 501,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 587,450 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36 million, up from 577,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,443 shares to 152,063 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,851 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd owns 623,417 shares. Private Ocean Lc accumulated 500 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division has 24,560 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Stock Yards State Bank Tru invested in 20,509 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 932,295 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Co Va. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn holds 18,305 shares. Lathrop Inv Corp owns 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,730 shares. 7,614 are held by Congress Asset Co Ma. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 1.19 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 3,657 shares. Philadelphia Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,685 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt reported 0.95% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20,200 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $37.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.