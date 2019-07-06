Welch Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.00 Million; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shares Declined While Brahman Capital Trimmed by $75.04 Million Its Position

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, down from 154,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 2.01M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.00M for 6.73 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 44,101 shares to 179,509 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,450 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

