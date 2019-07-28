Welch Group Has Cut Intel (INTC) Stake by $368,350; Stock Declined; C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position Maintained by Wedgewood Partners Inc

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 548,654 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46M, down from 555,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.34M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. Kass Jordan T had sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487. $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS. On Thursday, February 14 Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 2,914 shares. LEMKE JAMES had sold 2,399 shares worth $214,974.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Cap Management Llc accumulated 1.46% or 50,075 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 100,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Adage Prtn Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 170,700 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 274 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Ltd has 0.03% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 166,520 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 51,688 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 3,312 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Blair William Il holds 0.02% or 32,818 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,550 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 17 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage Of Six Transports – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, IR – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trinity (TRN) Slips to 52-Week Low: What’s Ailing the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Silver And Paul Loeb Found Mastery Logistics Systems – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,036 shares to 210,774 shares, valued at $73.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 11,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,967 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell B Adrf by 7,253 shares to 267,158 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,675 shares, and has risen its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corporation In invested in 0.73% or 18,118 shares. King Luther Capital has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blume Management reported 73,262 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 50.84 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 43,277 shares. West Oak Lc has invested 1.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 67,890 are owned by Miracle Mile Ltd Liability. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 353,128 shares. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 184,346 shares. 874,860 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Terril Brothers Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 22,500 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Company owns 589,547 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,353 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Com Oh has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). North Mgmt Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 28,534 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.