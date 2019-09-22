Welch Group Has Boosted Position in A T & T New (T) by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose; Caledonia Investments Plc Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc New (T) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 35,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 823,899 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.61 million, up from 787,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88 million, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More high-level HBO execs to exit – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Owner to Launch Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem reported 149,744 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsr Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 105,395 shares. 14,910 were accumulated by Bouchey Gru. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 11,590 shares stake. 56,551 are held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability owns 1.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 87,400 shares. Philadelphia owns 124,821 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 908,386 shares stake. Cap Research Global has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pggm invested in 4.36 million shares or 0.73% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested 0.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bonness owns 51,000 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs reported 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 47,257 are held by Mount Vernon Md.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,721 shares to 354,226 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 13,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,661 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.