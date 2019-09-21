Welch Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Market Valuation Rose; Schmidt P J Investment Management Position in Visa Cl A (V) Cut as Valuation Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 32,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 622,852 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90 million, up from 590,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 2.09 million shares traded or 64.41% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 54,113 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, down from 56,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.