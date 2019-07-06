Welch Group Has Boosted By $523,196 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Rbf Capital Has Lifted Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 125% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 5.20%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 18,000 shares with $954,000 value, up from 8,000 last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $2.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.39. About 269,218 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Welch Group Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc acquired 3,764 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Welch Group Llc holds 202,654 shares with $28.33 million value, up from 198,890 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $373.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 365,985 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 4,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Centurylink Mgmt Communication holds 0.49% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 22,871 shares. Venator Capital Management Limited accumulated 2.88% or 52,500 shares. Pnc Ser Gru Inc reported 4,528 shares. Tortoise has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 8 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,092 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 8,861 shares. Hgk Asset holds 0.1% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 6,019 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co owns 37,984 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 250,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. Wolf Christine Ann had bought 1,874 shares worth $99,987 on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International and Plug and Play Launch B2B Sales and Distribution Accelerator – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wesco International had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Welch Group Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,915 shares to 291,370 valued at $30.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,029 shares and now owns 305 shares. Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was made by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, January 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report.