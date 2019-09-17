Welch Group Decreased Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) Position; Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Welch Group Llc decreased Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc sold 11,080 shares as Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Welch Group Llc holds 318,214 shares with $32.99 million value, down from 329,294 last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Cp now has $18.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 370,960 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 14 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold their holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.62 million shares, down from 4.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity. On Friday, August 16 Debbink Dirk J bought $19,965 worth of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 182 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -2.46% below currents $112.78 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, May 24. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Group Llp invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Horizon Investments stated it has 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.1% or 83,064 shares. Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 6,342 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 73,365 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 17,362 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 96,577 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 15,400 shares. Cookson Peirce And owns 0.26% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 29,610 shares. 4,615 were reported by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Security Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 270 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.18% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 6,080 shares.

Welch Group Llc increased Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 13,225 shares to 384,958 valued at $25.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 8,320 shares and now owns 187,829 shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was raised too.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $249.98 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. for 608,904 shares. Pension Partners Llc owns 14,498 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 548,881 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 19,980 shares.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 249,535 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.