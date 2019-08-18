Welch Group Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Has 1.68 Sentiment

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 69 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 41 reduced and sold stock positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The institutional investors in our database now own: 22.10 million shares, down from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 51 New Position: 18.

Welch Group Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc sold 5,915 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Welch Group Llc holds 291,370 shares with $30.32 million value, down from 297,285 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $298.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

Welch Group Llc increased Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 44,101 shares to 179,509 valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 30,437 shares and now owns 343,580 shares. A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsrs Lp stated it has 3,571 shares. Kistler has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 41,900 are held by Willis Investment Counsel. Foyston Gordon Payne Incorporated holds 0.11% or 5,377 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Grp reported 600 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt holds 0.14% or 2,068 shares. Horrell Mgmt holds 668 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 24,481 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited. Lafleur And Godfrey Llc reported 26,809 shares. Mondrian Investment Ltd owns 352,945 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Starr International Co has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Com reported 375 shares. First Foundation Advsrs, California-based fund reported 17,900 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 365,605 shares or 0.68% of the stock. The California-based Granite Investment Prns Limited Company has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.10% below currents $119.18 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 264,004 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 221,704 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 209,550 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.07% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 313,566 shares.

The stock increased 2.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 294,616 shares traded or 56.16% up from the average. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) has risen 17.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 03/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR REPORTS FINAL JUDGMENT IN PATENT LITIGATION VS MOMENT; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc