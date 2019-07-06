Welch Group Cut Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (BP) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Trimmed Stake by $429,742

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,370 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, down from 297,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 6.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (BP) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 9,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,341 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 74,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.10M shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 10/04/2018 – BP UPSTREAM CEO BERNARD LOONEY SPEAKS IN LONDON; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN SAYS 1 RUBLE CHANGE IN EUR/RUB RATE MEANS 1 BP CET1; 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. On Monday, February 4 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,395 shares. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “P&G Reimagines Creativity to Reinvent Advertising Through Innovative New Creative Partnerships – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “M13 Announces New Leadership To Build Out Venture Engine As Part Of Founders First Strategy – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.