Welch Group Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding as Stock Rose; Hcp (HCP) Holder Green Street Investors Has Decreased Its Holding

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 149,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, down from 154,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 1.85 million shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 415,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 447,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 1.60 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP)

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.03 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.