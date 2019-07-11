Welch Group Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $983,970 as Shares Rose; United Capital Financial Advisers Position in Newell Brands (NWL) Upped by $498,075

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 218.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 33,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,388 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 15,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 2.30M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 8,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,851 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77M, down from 286,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,287 shares to 207,963 shares, valued at $26.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.