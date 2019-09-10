Welch Group Continues to Hold Holding in Colgate (CL); Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Its Position in Take (TTWO) as Share Value Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 43.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 15,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 26,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 1.40 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 23,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 375,288 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, up from 351,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 3.99M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.64 million for 26.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Take-Two Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take-Two gets target lift on momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 852 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 150,769 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The, a Japan-based fund reported 21,791 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 53,215 shares. Sit Invest Assocs holds 0.06% or 19,750 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.14% or 96,000 shares. Advent Cap De has 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mai Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 5,250 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 11,028 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has 238 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 52,696 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 173,820 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,450 shares to 12,153 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet (ZMH) by 2,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 11,476 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd reported 2,450 shares. Baxter Bros has 0.72% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 44,908 shares. Spc invested in 3,230 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 38,745 shares. Chickasaw Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 15,645 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 10,198 shares. Eastern Bancorp reported 3,534 shares. 27,106 are owned by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company. Oakworth has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Georgia-based Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Provise reported 13,027 shares. Barton Investment accumulated 0.05% or 4,000 shares.