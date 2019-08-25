Welch Group Boosted Kimberly (KMB) Stake by $815,244 as Share Price Rose; Masimo (MASI) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Cut Position by $5.11 Million as Shares Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 220,943 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, up from 214,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 37,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 71,548 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, down from 108,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.55. About 252,977 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.49% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 391,243 shares. Woodstock Corp invested 0.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 1.47 million are owned by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc, a -based fund reported 5,757 shares. Aspiriant invested in 1,912 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 1,157 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 1,723 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 16,926 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 22,152 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pettee Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fort LP invested in 19,959 shares. 12,195 are held by Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Com. Tru Communication Of Vermont has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 14,024 shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,370 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 56,733 shares to 447,405 shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co Ny has 3.62% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 345,000 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 7,172 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 4.42M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 19,464 shares. Paradigm Capital New York has 55,190 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 2,415 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 606,155 shares. 18,004 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,606 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.09% or 14,329 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 30,345 shares.