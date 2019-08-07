Welch Group Boosted Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake By $1.01 Million; Altimeter Capital Management LP Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $16.38 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 38.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altimeter Capital Management Lp acquired 140,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 500,000 shares with $58.97 million value, up from 360,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B

Welch Group Llc increased Emerson Electric Co (EMR) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc acquired 14,871 shares as Emerson Electric Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Welch Group Llc holds 371,733 shares with $25.45 million value, up from 356,862 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co now has $37.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 3.99M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.53% above currents $134.69 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.