Welch Group Boosted Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake By $304,752; Valinor Management Lifted Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $17.69 Million

Valinor Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 16.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 49,690 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 356,300 shares with $127.04 million value, up from 306,610 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $127.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $291.52. About 4.65 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction

Welch Group Llc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc acquired 3,628 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Welch Group Llc holds 313,675 shares with $26.60M value, up from 310,047 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $30.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.27 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 62,287 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Partner Investment Management LP owns 2,731 shares. First National Communications has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 3,129 shares. 496 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc owns 4,288 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 5,344 shares. Junto Capital LP accumulated 1.28% or 62,206 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Republic Invest Management owns 111,230 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Co holds 0.97% or 7,146 shares. Lourd accumulated 0.03% or 961 shares. Washington Bank has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. 9,142 are held by First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division.

Valinor Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 33,800 shares to 2.67 million valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 264,212 shares and now owns 469,488 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of stock or 6,499 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 43.12% above currents $291.52 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19.

Among 4 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -4.46% below currents $90.85 stock price. Con Edison had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho.

Welch Group Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,410 shares to 277,851 valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,915 shares and now owns 291,370 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc holds 0.02% or 3,225 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 2,800 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited reported 3,389 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 0.01% or 415 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 14,667 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.71 million shares. Finemark Bank Trust owns 8,527 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.27% or 797,994 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 109,400 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 3,834 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co holds 33,785 shares. Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.2% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sta Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.05% or 2,821 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Commerce Limited invested in 0.01% or 12,116 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.08% or 11,564 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,689 activity. Cawley Timothy bought 27 shares worth $2,358. 89 shares were bought by Muccilo Robert, worth $7,530. Sanchez Robert had bought 50 shares worth $4,231. On Sunday, June 30 Shukla Saumil P bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 49 shares. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $524. de la Bastide Lore bought $349 worth of stock or 4 shares. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $85 was made by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31.