Welch Group Boosted Colgate (CL) Position; Lateef Investment Management LP Cut Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Value Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 72,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 343,512 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54 million, down from 415,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 23,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 375,288 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, up from 351,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 2.01 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Entergy Corp and Veritex Holdings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks adds new markets to delivery program – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: Competitive Landscape Shifts In China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $20.07 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Com, Virginia-based fund reported 515,021 shares. 5,194 are held by Adirondack Trust. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 29,700 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited reported 362,235 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.22M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 30,688 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank reported 1.59% stake. Hudock Limited Com owns 284 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3,740 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lateef Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 343,512 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. Town And Country Retail Bank And Dba First Bankers holds 1.27% or 36,040 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.29% or 9,461 shares. City Holding has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Communications Of Toledo Na Oh owns 23,296 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest reported 81,400 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 1,579 shares. Private Tru Na reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Putnam Fl Inv Communications invested in 4,567 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,968 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). St Germain D J Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Llp has invested 0.27% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Commercial Bank owns 20,596 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,155 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.7% or 7.88 million shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.07% or 2,203 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 24,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,185 shares to 149,621 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,931 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.