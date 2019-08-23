Welch Group Boosted By $2.37 Million Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding; 11 Analysts Bullish Wayfair Inc. (W)

Welch Group Llc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 10.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc acquired 56,348 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Welch Group Llc holds 590,774 shares with $24.94M value, up from 534,426 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 650,153 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Among 15 analysts covering Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Wayfair Inc has $200 highest and $120 lowest target. $165.40’s average target is 41.13% above currents $117.2 stock price. Wayfair Inc had 26 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $132 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Monday, February 25 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 3. See Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 1.83% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 2.62 million shares traded or 56.98% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity. Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $10.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Wayfair’s Stock Closed 10.4% Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair Stock Takes Off as Analyst Praises Attractive Entry Point – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Welch Group Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,950 shares to 548,654 valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) stake by 11,101 shares and now owns 1,646 shares. Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Leggett & Platt’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) 26% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.