Welch & Forbes Lifted Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Greenhaven Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS)

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 7,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85M, up from 42,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over […]; 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS CLIENTS WERE SEEKING BITCOIN EXPOSURE

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,244 shares to 602,112 shares, valued at $78.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,036 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

