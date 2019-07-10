Welch & Forbes Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Graphic Packaging International (GPK)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc acquired 320 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 9,018 shares with $16.06 million value, up from 8,698 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $978.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos

Graphic Packaging International Corp (GPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 113 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 89 cut down and sold their stakes in Graphic Packaging International Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 327.53 million shares, down from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Graphic Packaging International Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $1960 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $2200 target. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, January 23. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 12,621 shares to 89,928 valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 5,357 shares and now owns 92,915 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GPK’s profit will be $64.96 million for 16.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for 1.74 million shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

