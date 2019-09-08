Welch & Forbes Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.88 Million; Fiduciary Management Has Lifted Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.04 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 13,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 741,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.64 million, down from 754,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) by 21,467 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $179.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,070 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,576 shares to 322,676 shares, valued at $45.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 7,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.