Welch & Forbes Lowered Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake; E.L.F. Beauty (ELF) Shorts Up By 0.54%

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 9,946 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 475,523 shares with $86.88M value, down from 485,469 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 533,123 shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) had an increase of 0.54% in short interest. ELF’s SI was 3.91 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.54% from 3.89M shares previously. With 790,600 avg volume, 5 days are for E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s short sellers to cover ELF’s short positions. The SI to E.L.F. Beauty Inc’s float is 15.42%. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 982,451 shares traded or 36.23% up from the average. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $830.79 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Among 4 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $2100 highest and $600 lowest target. $14’s average target is -15.97% below currents $16.66 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 8 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Schroder Invest Mgmt Group reported 173,664 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,000 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,786 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 12,545 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Rmb Capital Ltd Co invested in 1,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dock Street Asset has invested 3.98% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 15,899 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Com invested 0.34% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Trexquant Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cipher Lp invested 0.49% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com has 100,840 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 10,007 shares to 624,199 valued at $63.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 8,645 shares and now owns 422,754 shares. Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) was raised too.