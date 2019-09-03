Welch & Forbes Has Trimmed Its Cognex (CGNX) Holding; Cts (CTS) Shorts Up By 45.3%

Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS) had an increase of 45.3% in short interest. CTS’s SI was 647,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 45.3% from 445,900 shares previously. With 148,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s short sellers to cover CTS’s short positions. The SI to Cts Corporation’s float is 2.04%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 40,955 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE FY ADJ EBITDA ROSE 5.3 PCT TO 204.7 MLN EUR; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corp Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 14/03/2018 – CTS Eventim Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 GROUP REVENUES GROW BY ALMOST A QUARTER TO 1.034 BILLION EUROS; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q-End Total Booked Business $1.76 Billion; 26/04/2018 – STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 3Q DPU 1.09 SING CENTS VS 1.18 CTS YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 7.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 30,227 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 369,849 shares with $18.81 million value, down from 400,076 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 506,364 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -8.10% below currents $42.98 stock price. Cognex had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.77M shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 1.18% stake. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc invested in 0.2% or 954,666 shares. 33,577 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Timessquare Management Lc has invested 0.12% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 13,100 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nomura holds 3,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap reported 12,008 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.57 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 52,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.03% or 30,096 shares. 31,000 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,989 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $34.46M for 51.17 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 320 shares to 9,018 valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 29,478 shares and now owns 45,996 shares. State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) was raised too.

