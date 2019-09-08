Welch & Forbes Has Boosted State Str (STT) Position by $536,055; Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Stake in American Tower New (AMT) as Stock Value Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 8,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 257,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 249,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 3.08 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09M shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 5,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 69,487 shares to 745,231 shares, valued at $36.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,866 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P had bought 7,000 shares worth $353,010 on Thursday, August 29.