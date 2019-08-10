Welch & Forbes Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Stake in At&T (T) Has Increased by $650,101

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 7,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 193,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 185,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 521,370 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AOD: Good Diversification But Lackluster Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medley Capital NAV falls; doesn’t declare a dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0.66% or 51,201 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.43 million shares. 3.44 million are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Perkins Cap Management accumulated 1.06% or 51,337 shares. First City Mngmt accumulated 96,702 shares or 2.18% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 569,818 shares. Calamos Lc holds 0.41% or 2.11 million shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.58% or 166,938 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 8,555 shares. Bokf Na holds 985,354 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 25.68 million shares. Blair William And Il has 884,002 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Crossvault Capital Limited Co accumulated 96,613 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 28,329 shares in its portfolio.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,353 shares to 241,400 shares, valued at $43.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,270 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Westpac holds 10,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.41% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,173 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 81 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 253,853 shares. 523 were reported by Trust Of Vermont. King Luther Cap Management accumulated 89,099 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.5% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 13,435 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 637 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested in 7.20 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Conning reported 2,917 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fiduciary Management Wi reported 2.57M shares stake.