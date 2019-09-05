Welch Capital Partners Trimmed Position in Citigroup (C) by $5.18 Million; Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Position in Firstenergy (FE) as Market Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 3.87 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 02/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 05/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs in Northern New Jersey Following Severe Winter Storm; 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy CEO Jones Addresses Shareholders

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Limited has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wms Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Mount Lucas Lp holds 1.45% or 140,443 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 45,818 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 28,221 are held by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Stratos Wealth Prtn stated it has 44,484 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com invested in 74,412 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 576,328 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montgomery has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 766,772 shares. Bell Natl Bank reported 0.09% stake. Donald Smith And Incorporated stated it has 986,636 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.12 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc accumulated 12,647 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,131 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 19,704 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 2,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 154,176 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Pure Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.12% or 14,923 shares. Da Davidson & owns 23,515 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 15,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Profund Advisors Llc reported 38,929 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0.04% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 6.67 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh invested in 35,018 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59 million for 15.82 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

