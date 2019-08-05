Welch Capital Partners Decreased Position in Citigroup (C) by $5.18 Million; Aptargroup Com (ATR) Holding Maintained by Williams Jones & Associates Llc

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc Com (ATR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 23,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 579,981 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.70M, up from 556,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 316,584 shares traded or 22.24% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Com invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.49% or 39,805 shares. Fiera has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 669,696 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 109,019 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,165 shares. One Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,616 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc holds 0.05% or 8,407 shares. 61,278 are owned by Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York. Oxbow Advsrs has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 68,061 shares. Finance Architects Inc holds 600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,802 shares. Pictet State Bank And Limited owns 18,739 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Natixis invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.12% stake. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 31,533 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 23,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,311 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management has 469 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,421 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il owns 10,520 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 20,482 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 11,687 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 107,036 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Co has 5,120 shares. Cornerstone holds 3.65% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 207,694 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 18,691 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).