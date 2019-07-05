Welch Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $5.18 Million; Arrow Financial Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Holding as Share Price Rose

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 30,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.73. About 2.37M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 4.30M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank owns 902,570 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc owns 112,751 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Oxbow Ltd holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 68,061 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.33% or 48,011 shares. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management owns 21,875 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 114,363 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 479,711 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.08% or 67,816 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 123,571 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 377 shares. Tennessee-based Martin Tn has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). American Gru accumulated 715,000 shares or 3.93% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 12,023 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 12.39M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Lc holds 0.94% or 18,744 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fiduciary has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stock Yards National Bank And Com owns 11,882 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest accumulated 14,886 shares. 387,700 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 19,510 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,875 shares. Architects holds 0.15% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Covington has 24,049 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Monetary Gp, Missouri-based fund reported 24,893 shares. Stanley holds 17,815 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas reported 0.04% stake. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 12,034 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 25,210 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.22 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.