Welch Capital Partners Decreased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $3.26 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Natl Health Investors (NHI) Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 266.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Natl Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 112,995 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI)

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 62,205 shares. 6,700 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. 3,561 are owned by Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 80 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited owns 1,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 143,002 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 19,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 14 are held by Camarda Advsr Llc. Fmr Ltd Company owns 742,734 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.02% or 26,100 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 45,584 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Hl Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,000 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infrareit Inc by 37,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,933 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).