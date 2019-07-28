Welch Capital Partners Cut Stake in Citigroup (C) by $5.18 Million; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Lennar (Call) (LEN) Position by $6.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 39,776 shares in its portfolio. The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bessemer Gp invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv, Florida-based fund reported 6,265 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 64,316 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 4,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,100 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group has 0.19% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4.06M shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 443 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 227,844 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 1,325 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Korea Corp stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jhl Capital Grp Ltd invested in 85,000 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 3.78 million shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $125.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust reported 12,824 shares. 27,929 were reported by Roundview Capital Ltd Llc. Principal Inc holds 0.22% or 3.81M shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,875 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 72,642 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 18,354 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Snow Management LP invested in 7,903 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,310 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,682 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt has 372,081 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Loews Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,694 shares. One Trading Lp owns 257,750 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

