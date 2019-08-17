Welch Capital Partners Cut Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $3.26 Million; Clearbridge Investments Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) Has Lowered by $21.83 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80M shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 262,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.66M, down from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 926,226 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $75.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 157,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).