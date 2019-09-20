Welch & Forbes Raised Watsco (WSO) Position; Capital International Investors Has Trimmed Golar Lng LTD (Usd) (GLNG) Stake

Capital International Investors decreased Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (GLNG) stake by 76.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Investors sold 188,750 shares as Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Capital International Investors holds 57,850 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 246,600 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 878,748 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 44.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc acquired 20,659 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 66,655 shares with $10.90 million value, up from 45,996 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 206,652 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested in 0.03% or 12,690 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 318,893 are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 5,497 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Citigroup Inc reported 11,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,977 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,937 are held by Thb Asset Mgmt. 2,841 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company accumulated 62,503 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,260 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) stake by 32,126 shares to 946,773 valued at $29.63 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 15,320 shares and now owns 66,430 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Capital International Investors increased Huya Inc Adr stake by 491,322 shares to 2.23 million valued at $55.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) stake by 1.96M shares and now owns 3.36 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) was raised too.