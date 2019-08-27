Welch & Forbes Lowered Its Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stake; BGC Partners Has 1.28 Sentiment

BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 110 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 86 trimmed and sold holdings in BGC Partners Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 165.20 million shares, down from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding BGC Partners Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 52 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) stake by 40.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 6,050 shares as Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 9,020 shares with $729,000 value, down from 15,070 last quarter. Watts Water Technologies Inc now has $3.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 87,066 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water

More notable recent Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Watts Water Technologies declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Gained 49% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,990 shares to 55,273 valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 12,477 shares and now owns 16,254 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 189,389 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Llc invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 14,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Whittier Trust Co owns 5,400 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 103,613 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Fort LP accumulated 18,618 shares or 0.3% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 420,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 6,640 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Dupont Cap Management, Delaware-based fund reported 6,352 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 18,634 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 59,335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 2,751 shares.

Gratia Capital Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. for 176,815 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 13.25 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.95% invested in the company for 432,550 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 778,726 shares.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 1.86M shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP)

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.76 million for 8.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shareholders Saw Negative Total Returns In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$4.65, Is It Time To Put BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage firm servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It operates in two divisions, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It has a 9.59 P/E ratio. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products.