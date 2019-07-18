Welch & Forbes Has Upped Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding By $874,614; AZARGA URANIUM COMMON SHARES (AZZUF) Shorts Decreased By 84.09%

AZARGA URANIUM CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) had a decrease of 84.09% in short interest. AZZUF’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 84.09% from 4,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 7.17% or $0.0125 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1615. About 74,550 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 367.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc acquired 11,213 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 3.99%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 14,263 shares with $1.11M value, up from 3,050 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $17.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 1.45 million shares traded or 60.32% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 16,728 shares to 909,078 valued at $38.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 2,775 shares and now owns 27,265 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires BluePeak Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Stonehenge Insurance Solutions, Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Agreement to Acquire Minority Stake in Renomia as – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher To Acquire P2 Group – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity. 1,100 shares were sold by English Frank E. Jr., worth $85,426.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 13,827 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.05% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 5,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has 9,499 shares. 89,623 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.02% or 5,386 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors LP reported 468,812 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory has invested 2.91% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability owns 17,790 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Moreover, Fcg Advsrs Lc has 0.16% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 6,064 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AJG in report on Monday, April 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 12.