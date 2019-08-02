Welch & Forbes Raised Its Position in Watsco (WSO) as Share Price Rose; As Regions Financial (RF) Stock Price Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Raised Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 244.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 96,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 136,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 39,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 21.66M shares traded or 92.15% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 178.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 29,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 16,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $157.4. About 194,084 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 6,666 shares to 4,164 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 944 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab has 6.07 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust holds 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 36,090 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.02% or 25,974 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 421,200 are owned by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Indexiq Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Barnett And Commerce owns 13,989 shares. Oppenheimer reported 68,493 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 0.04% or 32,800 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.39 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Fruth Investment has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Regions Financial Corp (RF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regions Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend Approximately 11% to $0.155 Per Share – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8,383 shares to 171,192 shares, valued at $38.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 6,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,016 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).