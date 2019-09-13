Welch & Forbes Decreased Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $646,722 as Stock Rose; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake by $505,200

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 42,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 71,600 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, down from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 160,117 shares traded or 146.69% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 163,323 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.82M, down from 165,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $358.07. About 209,658 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,044 were reported by Creative Planning. 11,754 were accumulated by National Asset Mngmt Inc. 1,540 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 28,253 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 4,669 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 185,875 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 13,056 shares. Peoples holds 1,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 401,437 were reported by Robinson Capital Ltd Com. Sit Inv Associate holds 0.02% or 59,100 shares in its portfolio. 238,348 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 1St Source Retail Bank stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Citigroup holds 10,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 335,150 shares to 521,450 shares, valued at $57.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NYSE:NXR) by 22,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (NYSE:MIN).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,226 shares to 184,376 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca reported 3.86% stake. 8,108 are held by Fort Limited Partnership. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 7,410 shares. Axa invested 0.31% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Manhattan Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,362 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc invested in 1.25% or 15,600 shares. 95 were accumulated by Ironwood Financial Llc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.14% stake. 1,042 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.28% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). American Rech & Co invested in 4,790 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.58% or 13,433 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.1% or 98,128 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 408,340 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.15 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.