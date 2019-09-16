Welch & Forbes Has Lowered Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Market Valuation Rose; As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stock Price Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $11.12 Million

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 23,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 110,963 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, down from 134,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.85. About 1.00M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 383,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 111,685 shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP)

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,880 shares to 145,657 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 1.81% or 738,294 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 236 shares. Mgmt reported 0.41% stake. Bryn Mawr accumulated 0.03% or 8,724 shares. Diversified Trust Communications holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 24,037 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.21M shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 94,446 shares. Girard Ltd owns 9,760 shares. 178,830 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc. Franklin has invested 0.45% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 1.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,093 shares. Field Main Bancshares holds 0.09% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.57 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27M for 7.66 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.