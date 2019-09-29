Welch & Forbes Upped Its Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $346,549; As F M C (FMC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Cut Stake by $4.56 Million

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 55,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 247,765 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.55 million, down from 303,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 866,862 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 11,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 329,862 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 318,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.43 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.34 million for 26.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.