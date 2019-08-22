Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Both Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.37 N/A 0.38 43.55 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.34 N/A -0.88 0.00

Demonstrates Welbilt Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Welbilt Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

Welbilt Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor U.S. Well Services Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Welbilt Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Well Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.82% of Welbilt Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Welbilt Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. had bullish trend while U.S. Well Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.