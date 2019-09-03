Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.29 N/A 0.38 43.55 Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.44 N/A 1.37 8.80

In table 1 we can see Welbilt Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Twin Disc Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Welbilt Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Welbilt Inc. is presently more expensive than Twin Disc Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.76 beta indicates that Welbilt Inc. is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Welbilt Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Twin Disc Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Welbilt Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Welbilt Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.82% and 63.7%. Insiders held 0.4% of Welbilt Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc. beats Twin Disc Incorporated.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.