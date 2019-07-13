Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 15 1.47 N/A 0.38 44.54 SPX FLOW Inc. 35 0.80 N/A 1.60 23.19

Table 1 demonstrates Welbilt Inc. and SPX FLOW Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SPX FLOW Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Welbilt Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Welbilt Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SPX FLOW Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Welbilt Inc. and SPX FLOW Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Liquidity

Welbilt Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SPX FLOW Inc. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. SPX FLOW Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Welbilt Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Welbilt Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of SPX FLOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Welbilt Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of SPX FLOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. was more bullish than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SPX FLOW Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.