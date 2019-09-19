Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.51 N/A 0.38 43.55 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 17.35 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Welbilt Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Welbilt Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Risk & Volatility

Welbilt Inc.’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 3 beta which makes it 200.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Welbilt Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Welbilt Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Welbilt Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.82% and 3.7% respectively. About 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has 1.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has 47.79% stronger performance while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -75.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.