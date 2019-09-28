Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 2.26 125.29M 0.38 43.55 Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.61 N/A 5.03 16.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Welbilt Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc. Eaton Corporation plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Welbilt Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 776,751,394.92% 37.4% 3% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Welbilt Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Welbilt Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Eaton Corporation plc is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Welbilt Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Welbilt Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 0 2.00

Welbilt Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 1.67%. Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $86 average price target and a 3.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Eaton Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Welbilt Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Welbilt Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.82% and 81.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats Eaton Corporation plc on 8 of the 14 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.