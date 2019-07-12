Welbilt Inc. (WBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

This is a contrast between Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 15 1.49 N/A 0.38 44.54 Dover Corporation 91 2.04 N/A 3.90 24.68

Table 1 demonstrates Welbilt Inc. and Dover Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dover Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Welbilt Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dover Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Welbilt Inc. and Dover Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Welbilt Inc. Its rival Dover Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Dover Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Welbilt Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Welbilt Inc. and Dover Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus target price of Welbilt Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 1.07%. Dover Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $98.67 consensus target price and a -1.39% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Welbilt Inc. looks more robust than Dover Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Welbilt Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Welbilt Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. was more bullish than Dover Corporation.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Welbilt Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.