Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) Reaches $16.93 After 6.00% Up Move; Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Sentiment Is 3.75

Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 4 sold and decreased their stock positions in Frequency Electronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 8.03 million shares, up from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Frequency Electronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

The stock of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.87% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 817,772 shares traded. Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has declined 27.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WBT News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Welbilt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Dbt Rtgs Rsd; Otlk Stbl; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT REPORTS NOMINATION OF JAN FIELDS TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – WELBILT INC WBT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.80 TO $0.90 INCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – Intermede Investment Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Welbilt; 07/05/2018 – Welbilt Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – WELBILT INC – ON APRIL 13 CO ENTERED INCREMENTAL REVOLVING FACILITY AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 3, 2016; 07/05/2018 – WELBILT REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Welbilt Completes Crem International Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – WELBILT INC WBT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/SThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.38B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $17.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WBT worth $142.68 million more.

More notable recent Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Welbilt Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Welbilt, Inc.- WBT – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The firm offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It has a 38.39 P/E ratio. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 1,925 shares traded. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) has risen 55.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEIM News: 10/04/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 8.29 PCT STAKE IN FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC AS OF APRIL 5 VS A STAKE OF 10.8 PCT STAKE AS OF FEB 26 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Frequency Electronics 3Q Rev $10.6M; 01/05/2018 – Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces the Election of Dr. Stanton Sloane as President and Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Frequency Electronics Announces the Election of Dr. Stanton Sloane as Pres and CEO; 04/04/2018 – Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Award of Contracts to Develop a Next Generation Atomic Frequency Standard; 15/03/2018 – Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss $10.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Frequency Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEIM); 04/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – COMBINED VALUE OF CONTRACTS IS APPROXIMATELY $37 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – AWARD OF TWO COST-PLUS-FIXED-FEE CONTRACTS BY AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY (AFRL); 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS -EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 27, SOLD ITS INTERESTS IN FEI-GILLAM TO EUROPEAN BASED PURCHASER FOR NOMINAL PURCHASE PRICE – SEC FILING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $419,989 activity.

More notable recent Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc. New Electronic Warfare Product Line – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Frequency Electronics Announces Year End Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call: Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 4:30 PM ET – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Frequency Electronics – Well-Positioned For Satellite Boom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2019.