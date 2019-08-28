Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.28 N/A 0.38 43.55 Intelligent Systems Corporation 34 18.42 N/A 0.83 59.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Intelligent Systems Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Welbilt Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility and Risk

Welbilt Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. From a competition point of view, Intelligent Systems Corporation has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Welbilt Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Welbilt Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Welbilt Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.82% and 37.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has weaker performance than Intelligent Systems Corporation

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.