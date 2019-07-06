Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Comparing side by side

Both Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 15 1.42 N/A 0.38 44.54 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 143 3.30 N/A 7.51 20.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Welbilt Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Illinois Tool Works Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Welbilt Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Welbilt Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 72.8% 16.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Welbilt Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Welbilt Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Welbilt Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 3 4 1 2.13

Competitively Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a consensus target price of $139.63, with potential downside of -5.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Welbilt Inc. shares and 79.6% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares. Welbilt Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Illinois Tool Works Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% Illinois Tool Works Inc. -0.13% -3.01% 7.95% 13.87% 3.74% 19.14%

For the past year Welbilt Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Welbilt Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.